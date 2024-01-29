ukenru
04:30 AM • 69051 views

Exclusive
Kruty Heroes Memorial Day: an important political history lesson for Ukraine

Kruty Heroes Memorial Day: an important political history lesson for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 117809 views

On January 29, 1918, about 300 young Ukrainian defenders were killed near Kruty, stopping the Bolshevik offensive on Kyiv. Their sacrifice halted the offensive, allowing the Ukrainian government to sign the Brest Peace Treaty, which recognized Ukrainian statehood.

Today, on January 29, all Ukrainians honor the memory of the Heroes of Kruty, the young men who stopped the Bolshevik offensive on Kyiv in 1918 at the cost of their lives, UNN reports.

Political preconditions, the course of hostilities

In December 1917, the Bolshevik government of Russia issued an ultimatum to the Central Rada. That same month, Russian troops launched an offensive.

At the same time, negotiations began between the Bolsheviks and Germany and its allies to end hostilities in World War I.

The delegation of the Ukrainian People's Republic succeeded in participating in these negotiations. And it was critically important, because at that time no one recognized the Ukrainian state.

On January 22, 1918, the Central Rada issued its 4th Universal, which finally proclaimed Ukraine's independence.

At the same time, it was a signal for Bolshevik troops to intensify their offensive.

The Ukrainian military command at the time miscalculated the main direction of the offensive on Kyiv: it was expected to come from Poltava. Instead, the Russians concentrated their forces on the Bakhmach-Kruty line.

The defense there was held mainly by student military units.

On January 29, in the morning, the battle began and lasted until late in the evening. The defenders of Kruty accomplished their task: they held back the enemy offensive. Retreating, they destroyed bridges in the direction of Kyiv.

According to various historians, about 300 Ukrainian defenders were killed in the battle of Kruty.

27 students were captured and shot by Russians. Their bodies were later buried at Askold's Grave in Kyiv.

The Battle of Kruty stopped the Bolshevik offensive on Kyiv and enabled the UPR government to sign the Brest Peace Treaty, which became the de facto recognition of the existence of the Ukrainian state on the political map of the world.

This treaty was also signed by the Russian authorities of the time, who took advantage of a convenient moment at the end of 1918 to violate it and attack Ukraine.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Society
central-radaCentral Rada
bakhmachBakhmach
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine
poltavaPoltava
kyivKyiv

