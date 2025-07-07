Kremlin propaganda spreads fake news about emergency failure at South Ukrainian NPP - Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council

The report about an alleged emergency failure at the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant, which could have led to a catastrophe, is fake. This was stated by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, writes UNN.

Details

Disinformation is spreading in the media that Kyiv allegedly "concealed an emergency failure" at the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant, which could have led to a catastrophe. This message is actively retransmitted by Kremlin propaganda.

Having verified the information with NNEGC "Energoatom", the Center reports: these statements are not true. The South Ukrainian NPP operates in normal mode, which is confirmed by IAEA reports. The report of July 4 mentions only an emergency shutdown of the power transmission line at the Zaporizhzhia NPP as a result of shelling. Also, the report of July 1 mentions drone attacks around and near nuclear power plants, including the South Ukrainian NPP.

Statements about alleged "concealment" of information regarding the situation at the South Ukrainian NPP have nothing to do with reality. All nuclear facilities in Ukraine are under constant control of IAEA inspectors, who have access to all NPPs and regularly report on the situation at the stations - the message says.

According to the information provided, Russian propaganda uses similar disinformation to discredit Ukrainian energy security and attempt to cause panic among the population.

