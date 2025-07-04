Ukrainian specialists restored the power line to the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP

Ukrainian specialists have restored the power line to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, which was damaged due to Russian shelling, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Energy workers promptly restored the operation of one of the power transmission lines connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP with the integrated energy system of Ukraine, which was damaged due to Russian shelling - the report says.

According to the agency, at 21:11, the overhead line was reconnected to the ZNPP. The station is again receiving electricity from Ukraine's power grid.

At the same time, the situation at the temporarily occupied station remains difficult. The Zaporizhzhia NPP remains on only one power source - summarized the Ministry of Energy.

Recall

As reported by UNN, Russia struck a power transmission line connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) with Ukraine's integrated energy system. The nuclear facility was once again left without the power necessary for stable operation.