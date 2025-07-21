$41.750.12
Kravchenko proposed a transparent scheme to Zelenskyy for clean work of law enforcement in economic cases

Kyiv • UNN

 422 views

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko proposed a transparent system to ensure integrity in the work of law enforcement in economic cases. President Zelenskyy expects quick adoption of relevant legislative changes.

Kravchenko proposed a transparent scheme to Zelenskyy for clean work of law enforcement in economic cases

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, during a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, proposed an absolutely transparent and understandable system for ensuring true purity in the work of law enforcement officers in economic cases. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening video address, UNN reports.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko proposed an absolutely transparent and understandable system for ensuring true purity in the work of law enforcement officers in economic cases and for eliminating opportunities for corrupt practices. I expect that the relevant changes to the Criminal Procedure Code and other laws will be adopted as soon as possible.

— Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko and our government officials must also guarantee the implementation of programs to support Ukrainian production, Ukrainian jobs, and investments in our country – all of this enables us to provide for the army and the stability of our country.

National Security and Defense Council introduced a real moratorium on business inspections - Zelenskyy21.07.25, 20:25 • 16852 views

Let's add

The President of Ukraine held a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council today – the first in the updated format of the National Security and Defense Council after changes in the government and precisely about what we discussed with government officials.

We are introducing a moratorium – a ban – on business inspections and generally any interference by law enforcement agencies, controlling bodies, various state structures in business activities. Of course, except for very risky "shadow" industries, such as the sphere of excisable goods – alcoholic, tobacco. So that there are no new "gray" schemes there.

— Zelenskyy noted.

The President added that "there is also already a clear list of legislative changes, specific measures at the government level, to really improve conditions for business in our country during the moratorium and to put the activities of every element of state structures under real control."

Recall

On July 8, Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced an audit of "stalled" business cases at the Prosecutor General's Office. According to him, these were cases that had not been investigated for years, contained no objective data of a crime, and had no judicial prospects.

However, the audit is ongoing, and on July 19, Kravchenko reported that another stage of the audit of criminal proceedings against businesses had been completed, resulting in the closure of 6,752 cases and 164 sent to court. Property was also returned in 211 cases, and 2,538 expert examinations were ordered for seized property.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Ruslan Kravchenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
