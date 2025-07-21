National Security and Defense Council introduced a real moratorium on business inspections - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has introduced a real moratorium on business inspections and any interference by state structures in entrepreneurial activity, UNN reports.

Today, the first meeting of the renewed composition of the NSDC of Ukraine took place.

According to the President, they started with aspects of internal security – economic security.

A very specific task: to direct more internal forces in Ukraine towards development, towards economic growth, and therefore, growth in production, growth in jobs that can support our defense and Ukraine's resilience. We need to significantly scale up investments in Ukraine and the implementation of our joint projects with partners. - the Head of State announced.

In particular, as the President noted, this concerns the localization of production in Ukraine.

By the decision of the NSDC, a real moratorium has been introduced on business inspections by state bodies and, in general, on any interference by state structures in entrepreneurial activity. - Zelenskyy announced.

According to him, the moratorium provides the necessary basis for the full implementation of necessary decisions for economic security and the analysis of relevant practices.

Everything that should support Ukrainian business now and the cooperation of partners with Ukraine must be implemented quickly and obligatorily. We need tangible economic results within the next six months. - Zelenskyy summarized.

