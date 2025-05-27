Kravchenko held a meeting with the International Monetary Fund mission: they discussed the state of implementation of the State Tax Service's IMF benchmarks

$41.570.06
47.300.30
ukenru
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 13995 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
11:19 AM • 21447 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 42857 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 100679 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 183827 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 166013 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 171731 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 161869 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 113378 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 99798 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2.5m/s
56%
746mm
Popular news

German Foreign Minister rejects criticism from Russia after lifting restrictions on long-range strikes

May 27, 06:05 AM • 76556 views

Speleologists discovered artifacts of a vanished culture in the Mexican cave of Tlayokok

May 27, 06:37 AM • 24557 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 63964 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 48776 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

09:48 AM • 41238 views
Publications

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

03:12 PM • 322 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

02:30 PM • 1342 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

01:16 PM • 13995 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 146847 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 536902 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Friedrich Merz

Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych

Hakan Fidan

Mikhail Fedorov

Olaf Scholz

Actual places

Kyiv

Chernihiv Oblast

Pokrovsk

Hungary

White House

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

09:48 AM • 41333 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 48879 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 64065 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 58457 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 81601 views
Actual

The New York Times

Signal

TikTok

Telegram

The Guardian

Kravchenko held a meeting with the International Monetary Fund mission: they discussed the state of implementation of the State Tax Service's IMF benchmarks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

Ruslan Kravchenko and the IMF mission discussed the progress of the State Tax Service's benchmarks, the modernization of tax audit, and the implementation of a risk management system. Cooperation continues to transform the service.

Kravchenko held a meeting with the International Monetary Fund mission: they discussed the state of implementation of the State Tax Service's IMF benchmarks

The head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, recently met with the IMF mission led by Gavin Gray with his team. The parties discussed the state of implementation of the IMF's benchmarks by the STS. Kravchenko wrote about this in Telegram, reports UNN.

Recently, the STS team met with the IMF mission led by Gavin Gray. This is a constant effective communication between our institutions within the framework of fulfilling the obligations undertaken by the Ukrainian side under the letter of intent of the Government of Ukraine and the National Bank of Ukraine to the International Monetary Fund.

- said Kravchenko.

Kravchenko: the drama of "VAT non-return" is canceled - more than UAH 55 billion has already been reimbursed26.05.25, 13:51 • 2354 views

He stressed that the meeting took place in the context of the 8th review of the program under the Extended Financing Facility. This is not our first meeting with colleagues since the beginning of the year. In addition to participating in IMF missions on key issues of tax administration reform, the STS has reliable support from IMF experts and receives technical assistance in three areas, which are also IMF benchmarks for the STS:

  • modernization of tax audit;
    • implementation of a tax risk management system;
      • support for reform management.

        Kravchenko discussed support for border business with business representatives of Chernihiv region23.05.25, 17:14 • 2752 views

        The reform of tax administration is carried out by the STS in accordance with two key documents: the Memorandum with the IMF on Economic and Financial Policy and the National Revenue Strategy of Ukraine until 2030. I informed the representatives of the IMF mission about what we are already doing to transform approaches to administration and change management. We focused on specific areas where we need particularly enhanced support.

        - added Kravchenko.

        According to him, the state of implementation of the IMF's benchmarks by the STS was also discussed:

        Compliance. It is about expanding the CRM (Customer Relationship Management) model - from an experiment to a full-fledged system integrated into the work of the entire STS, including territorial bodies;

        Area of integrity. We are creating a new model for assessing trust in the service together with our Finnish colleagues - based on surveys and analysis of their results. We are also working with them on structuring the ethical model of the service - developing a Code of Integrity.

        Entrepreneurs in Sumy region paid 2 billion hryvnias more taxes than last year - Kravchenko22.05.25, 18:30 • 3694 views

        Cooperation with the IMF, as always, remains extremely productive. We support and implement the recommendations already provided by IMF experts and continue to jointly transform the Service

        - Kravchenko summarized.

        Let us remind you

        Earlier, Kravchenko stated that the STS will implement a risk-oriented approach, CRM and E-audit with the support of the IMF. Digitalization of processes, creation of an IT system, improvement of integrity and development of personnel are also planned.

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        EconomyFinance
        Ruslan Kravchenko
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine
        Brent
        $63.22
        Bitcoin
        $109,288.70
        S&P 500
        $5,891.79
        Tesla
        $354.63
        Газ TTF
        $36.69
        Золото
        $3,327.30
        Ethereum
        $2,660.99