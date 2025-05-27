Kravchenko held a meeting with the International Monetary Fund mission: they discussed the state of implementation of the State Tax Service's IMF benchmarks

The head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, recently met with the IMF mission led by Gavin Gray with his team. The parties discussed the state of implementation of the IMF's benchmarks by the STS. Kravchenko wrote about this in Telegram, reports UNN.

Recently, the STS team met with the IMF mission led by Gavin Gray. This is a constant effective communication between our institutions within the framework of fulfilling the obligations undertaken by the Ukrainian side under the letter of intent of the Government of Ukraine and the National Bank of Ukraine to the International Monetary Fund. - said Kravchenko.

He stressed that the meeting took place in the context of the 8th review of the program under the Extended Financing Facility. This is not our first meeting with colleagues since the beginning of the year. In addition to participating in IMF missions on key issues of tax administration reform, the STS has reliable support from IMF experts and receives technical assistance in three areas, which are also IMF benchmarks for the STS:

modernization of tax audit;

implementation of a tax risk management system;

support for reform management.

The reform of tax administration is carried out by the STS in accordance with two key documents: the Memorandum with the IMF on Economic and Financial Policy and the National Revenue Strategy of Ukraine until 2030. I informed the representatives of the IMF mission about what we are already doing to transform approaches to administration and change management. We focused on specific areas where we need particularly enhanced support. - added Kravchenko.

According to him, the state of implementation of the IMF's benchmarks by the STS was also discussed:

Compliance. It is about expanding the CRM (Customer Relationship Management) model - from an experiment to a full-fledged system integrated into the work of the entire STS, including territorial bodies;

Area of integrity. We are creating a new model for assessing trust in the service together with our Finnish colleagues - based on surveys and analysis of their results. We are also working with them on structuring the ethical model of the service - developing a Code of Integrity.

Cooperation with the IMF, as always, remains extremely productive. We support and implement the recommendations already provided by IMF experts and continue to jointly transform the Service - Kravchenko summarized.

