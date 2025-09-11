$41.210.09
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 1856 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 5538 views
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
07:11 AM • 14026 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
05:01 AM • 33220 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 43019 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 94257 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 50230 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 47727 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 43607 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 85276 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Kravchenko: 77 traitors and collaborators received suspicions on World Anti-Terrorism Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized that all who sided with the enemy will be identified and brought to justice.

Kravchenko: 77 traitors and collaborators received suspicions on World Anti-Terrorism Day

Law enforcement officers reported suspicions of high treason and collaborationism against 77 more individuals. Among them are FSB informants, the leader of the fake "DPR", pseudo-deputies, "judges", "policemen", propagandists, educators, and a priest. This was reported on Thursday by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

It is symbolic that today, on the World Day of Combating Terrorism, prosecutors reported suspicions against 77 individuals who chose the path of betrayal

- Kravchenko wrote on social media.

Suspicions were received by:

— A network of informants from Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, and Dnipro, who transmitted precise data on the location of Ukrainian Armed Forces units to their FSB handlers. All have been detained.

— The leader of the fake "DPR", who organized the export of metal from the Mariupol port worth UAH 740 million. As noted, a top port official assisted him.

— Fake "deputies", including current Ukrainian elected officials, organizers of pseudo-elections, and heads of "administrations". According to Kravchenko, the former "minister of revenues and duties" forcibly collected taxes from entrepreneurs, and the money went to the war against Ukraine.

— A pseudo-judge, "policemen", "MNS employees", and correctional colony workers. As the Prosecutor General emphasized, all of them ensured the punitive system of the occupiers.

— Propagandists, educators, and a priest who publicly praised the Russian war.

"This is not politics, but betrayal and crimes against Ukraine. Everyone who sided with the enemy will be identified and receive a fair punishment," Kravchenko added.

Recall

On August 29, at a coordination meeting, the Prosecutor General emphasized that identifying and bringing collaborators and traitors to justice is one of the key tasks of all law enforcement agencies.

Tortured and abused prisoners: Kravchenko announced the exposure of Kharkiv correctional colony employees26.08.25, 09:38 • 4124 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
Mariupol