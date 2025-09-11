Law enforcement officers reported suspicions of high treason and collaborationism against 77 more individuals. Among them are FSB informants, the leader of the fake "DPR", pseudo-deputies, "judges", "policemen", propagandists, educators, and a priest. This was reported on Thursday by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

It is symbolic that today, on the World Day of Combating Terrorism, prosecutors reported suspicions against 77 individuals who chose the path of betrayal - Kravchenko wrote on social media.

Suspicions were received by:

— A network of informants from Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, and Dnipro, who transmitted precise data on the location of Ukrainian Armed Forces units to their FSB handlers. All have been detained.

— The leader of the fake "DPR", who organized the export of metal from the Mariupol port worth UAH 740 million. As noted, a top port official assisted him.

— Fake "deputies", including current Ukrainian elected officials, organizers of pseudo-elections, and heads of "administrations". According to Kravchenko, the former "minister of revenues and duties" forcibly collected taxes from entrepreneurs, and the money went to the war against Ukraine.

— A pseudo-judge, "policemen", "MNS employees", and correctional colony workers. As the Prosecutor General emphasized, all of them ensured the punitive system of the occupiers.

— Propagandists, educators, and a priest who publicly praised the Russian war.

"This is not politics, but betrayal and crimes against Ukraine. Everyone who sided with the enemy will be identified and receive a fair punishment," Kravchenko added.

Recall

On August 29, at a coordination meeting, the Prosecutor General emphasized that identifying and bringing collaborators and traitors to justice is one of the key tasks of all law enforcement agencies.

