Tortured and abused prisoners: Kravchenko announced the exposure of Kharkiv correctional colony employees

Law enforcement officers exposed officials of the Kharkiv correctional colony who forced prisoners into unpaid labor, using torture and psychological pressure. This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, as conveyed by UNN.

The prosecutor's office exposed officials of one of Kharkiv's correctional colonies who forced prisoners into unpaid labor through torture, psychological abuse, intimidation, and humiliation of human dignity. - Kravchenko wrote on social media.

As the Prosecutor General indicated, 3 urgent searches were conducted at the colony and 13 at the residences of the suspects.

The head of the colony, his first deputy, two operational officers, and the duty assistant to the head have been detained and notified of suspicion. Motions for pre-trial detention measures are being prepared.

Every person has the right to dignity and humane treatment. Regardless of where they are. Violations of this principle in the law enforcement and penitentiary system are unacceptable. - Kravchenko emphasized.

He reminded that law enforcement officers are those who must guarantee the observance of human rights. When they themselves violate them, it is a betrayal not only of their oath but also of the very idea of justice.

"We aspire to the European Union, and the rule of law is the first and unconditional requirement," Kravchenko noted.

