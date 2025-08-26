Tortured and abused prisoners: Kravchenko announced the exposure of Kharkiv correctional colony employees

$41.280.07
47.910.07
ukenru
06:24 AM • 2156 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
05:36 AM • 2920 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 16700 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 102989 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 67761 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 66838 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 192821 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 184825 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 70450 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 67507 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2m/s
79%
748mm
Popular news
Woody Allen reacted to criticism from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry regarding his participation in the Moscow Film FestivalAugust 25, 10:27 PM • 11329 views
Schoolchildren in TOT will be punished for Ukrainian - CNS01:35 AM • 13890 views
Germany accused a US Department of Defense contractor of spying for China02:44 AM • 3556 views
Music Yoga Day and International Actor's Day: what else is celebrated on August 2603:18 AM • 5566 views
Remains of ancient human ancestor "Lucy" shown for the first time in Europe04:58 AM • 6046 views
Publications
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students06:24 AM • 2166 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 86464 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 102990 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 192822 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 184826 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Jonas Gahr Støre
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Germany
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhoto06:39 AM • 90 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 12391 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 86444 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 60160 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 96806 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Euro
Hryvnia
United States dollar
Cruise missile

Tortured and abused prisoners: Kravchenko announced the exposure of Kharkiv correctional colony employees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

The head of the colony and four other individuals have been detained and notified of suspicion.

Tortured and abused prisoners: Kravchenko announced the exposure of Kharkiv correctional colony employees

Law enforcement officers exposed officials of the Kharkiv correctional colony who forced prisoners into unpaid labor, using torture and psychological pressure. This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, as conveyed by UNN.

The prosecutor's office exposed officials of one of Kharkiv's correctional colonies who forced prisoners into unpaid labor through torture, psychological abuse, intimidation, and humiliation of human dignity.

- Kravchenko wrote on social media.

As the Prosecutor General indicated, 3 urgent searches were conducted at the colony and 13 at the residences of the suspects.

The head of the colony, his first deputy, two operational officers, and the duty assistant to the head have been detained and notified of suspicion. Motions for pre-trial detention measures are being prepared.

Every person has the right to dignity and humane treatment. Regardless of where they are. Violations of this principle in the law enforcement and penitentiary system are unacceptable.

- Kravchenko emphasized.

He reminded that law enforcement officers are those who must guarantee the observance of human rights. When they themselves violate them, it is a betrayal not only of their oath but also of the very idea of justice.

"We aspire to the European Union, and the rule of law is the first and unconditional requirement," Kravchenko noted.

Death of an inmate in Kyiv pre-trial detention center: indictments sent to court against 5 prisoners and 4 employees of the institution11.08.25, 16:12 • 10645 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
European Union
Kharkiv