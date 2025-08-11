Death of an inmate in Kyiv pre-trial detention center: indictments sent to court against 5 prisoners and 4 employees of the institution

The Prosecutor General's Office has completed the investigation into the death of an inmate at the Kyiv pre-trial detention center. Indictments have been sent to court against five convicts, including the so-called "overseer," and four employees of the pre-trial detention center who, according to the investigation, tried to conceal the crime and failed to provide timely medical assistance, which led to a fatal outcome, the Prosecutor General's Office reported, writes UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, the pre-trial investigation has been completed and an indictment has been sent to court against 5 inmates, including the so-called "overseer" - the post says.

According to the materials of the pre-trial investigation, in December 2024, the so-called "overseer" together with other accused persons inflicted numerous bodily injuries on the inmate during a conflict, which caused his death. They are accused of causing grievous bodily harm that led to death.

In addition, within the framework of a separate criminal proceeding against 9 employees of the Kyiv pre-trial detention center, the investigation has also been completed. They tried to conceal the crime by forging medical documents. Due to the lack of timely medical assistance, the inmate's condition sharply deteriorated, and only the next day he was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The indictment against 4 employees has already been sent to court. After the other 5 accused familiarize themselves with the materials of the pre-trial investigation, the case will also be sent to court - the prosecutors reported.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the employees of the pre-trial detention center, knowing about the beating, tried to conceal it. They forged documents about the actual state of health of the victim and the need to place him in a solitary confinement cell due to an alleged violation of the regime.

In April, eight officials of the State Institution "Kyiv Pre-trial Detention Center", including inspectors, duty officers, medical workers, and senior officers in the buildings, were notified of suspicion due to the death of an inmate.