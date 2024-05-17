krasnodar region: UAV attack causes explosions at port and oil depot in russia

On the night of May 17, explosions occurred in novorossiysk, russia, due to a drone attack. Locals recorded at least 35 explosions. This was reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of May 17, powerful explosions occurred in the city of novorossiysk in the krasnodar region, which, according to the russian military, were the result of unmanned aerial vehicle attacks on a port and an oil depot.

Local residents recorded at least 35 explosions and reported air strikes on the oil depot and port. According to online reports, the port was even cut off from electricity as a result of the attack.

In addition, the governor of the krasnodar region, kondratyev, claimed an "unsuccessful Ukrainian attack," claiming that russian air defense "suppressed" more than ten drones, but that the falling debris caused only localized fires.

