The "cotton" at two oil depots in the village of Yurivka near Anapa in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia is a successful operation of SBU drones. This was reported to UNN journalist by informed sources.

Details

Thus, at night, the "cotton" blossomed at two oil depots in the village of Yurivka near Anapa in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia. According to our sources, it was a successful operation by SBU drone strikes.

"These oil depots are transshipment points for fuel supplies to Russian troops in Crimea, as they are located near the peninsula," the source told UNN.

Videos of fires caused by the arrivals are circulating on Russian social media. Local authorities say that 62 people and more than 100 pieces of equipment are fighting the fires, which means that they are burning intensely.

"The "cotton" season at Russian refineries and oil depots is in full swing. The SBU will continue to reduce Russia's economic and logistical potential for warfare," the source said.

The ASTRA telegram channel reported that two oil depots were attacked by drones overnight in Yurivka, Krasnodar region, Russia.

