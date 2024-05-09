ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 76635 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106152 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149068 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153207 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249763 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173969 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165235 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148301 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225582 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113047 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

March 1, 02:35 PM • 32035 views
March 1, 02:42 PM • 41315 views
March 1, 03:13 PM • 35529 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 59899 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 53936 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249763 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225582 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 211735 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 237490 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 224321 views
06:49 PM • 76635 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 53936 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 59899 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112801 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113707 views
Nighttime "cotton" in the Krasnodar region of Russia: SBU drones hit two oil transshipment depots

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17358 views

The "cotton" at two oil depots in the village of Yurivka near Anapa in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia is a successful operation of SBU drones.

The "cotton" at two oil depots in the village of Yurivka near Anapa in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia is a successful operation of SBU drones. This was reported to UNN journalist by informed sources.

Details

Thus, at night, the "cotton" blossomed at two oil depots in the village of Yurivka near Anapa in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia. According to our sources, it was a successful operation by SBU drone strikes.

"These oil depots are transshipment points for fuel supplies to Russian troops in Crimea, as they are located near the peninsula," the source told UNN.

Videos of fires caused by the arrivals are circulating on Russian social media. Local authorities say that 62 people and more than 100 pieces of equipment are fighting the fires, which means that they are burning intensely.

"The "cotton" season at Russian refineries and oil depots is in full swing. The SBU will continue to reduce Russia's economic and logistical potential for warfare," the source said.

AddendumAddendum

The ASTRA telegram channel reported that two oil depots were attacked by drones overnight in Yurivka, Krasnodar region, Russia.

https://unn.ua/news/odrazu-dvi-naftobazy-bulo-atakovano-za-nich-u-krasnodarskomu-krai-rf-roszmi

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
krymCrimea

