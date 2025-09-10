Kramatorsk on September 10 under continuous shelling: three wounded, including a teenager

$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 6638 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
01:15 PM • 10568 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 14184 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
12:10 PM • 17933 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 44480 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 64779 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 53592 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 32271 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 36604 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
September 10, 06:30 AM • 24495 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.9m/s
44%
755mm
Popular news
In Zhytomyr region, after a massive Russian attack, there is one dead and one woundedSeptember 10, 05:17 AM • 34205 views
First of the downed Russian UAVs that violated the country's airspace found in PolandPhotoSeptember 10, 06:04 AM • 40684 views
Trump was asked about Russian drones over Poland: he answered with one wordVideoSeptember 10, 07:17 AM • 38142 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market09:29 AM • 30995 views
A 23-year-old teacher has been detained in Vinnytsia Oblast, who is allegedly involved in the murder of two of his students.10:25 AM • 27458 views
Publications
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 6662 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 44498 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market09:29 AM • 31141 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 64798 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 53604 views
Actual people
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Belarus
United States
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead12:07 PM • 2500 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 73145 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 67139 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 63489 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 132016 views
Actual
Financial Times
TikTok
Mi-8
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Facebook

Kramatorsk on September 10 under continuous shelling: three wounded, including a teenager

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Kramatorsk on September 10 under constant shelling by Russian forces. Three people were reported wounded, including a 16-year-old teenager.

Kramatorsk on September 10 under continuous shelling: three wounded, including a teenager

Today, September 10, Kramatorsk in Donetsk region came under constant attacks by Russian forces. According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the shelling does not stop for an hour, and the city is attacked by FPV drones, "Shaheds" and other "wings". This was reported by the Ground Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

In the city center, Peace Square, residential areas, and the local market came under attack. Police report that as of 4:00 PM, three people were wounded as a result of the shelling, including a 16-year-old teenager.

Russians hit "Nova Poshta" in Kramatorsk with a drone, one killed and a child wounded - RMA29.08.25, 16:18 • 3139 views

The Ground Forces emphasize that the attacks continue from morning to evening, and the city is virtually in a state of constant danger. Local residents are forced to hide in shelters, while rescue services continue to provide assistance to the victims.

Kramatorsk under massive enemy shelling: over 30 explosions in an hour23.08.25, 00:29 • 5428 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Kramatorsk