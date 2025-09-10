Kramatorsk on September 10 under continuous shelling: three wounded, including a teenager

Today, September 10, Kramatorsk in Donetsk region came under constant attacks by Russian forces. According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the shelling does not stop for an hour, and the city is attacked by FPV drones, "Shaheds" and other "wings". This was reported by the Ground Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

In the city center, Peace Square, residential areas, and the local market came under attack. Police report that as of 4:00 PM, three people were wounded as a result of the shelling, including a 16-year-old teenager.

Russians hit "Nova Poshta" in Kramatorsk with a drone, one killed and a child wounded - RMA

The Ground Forces emphasize that the attacks continue from morning to evening, and the city is virtually in a state of constant danger. Local residents are forced to hide in shelters, while rescue services continue to provide assistance to the victims.

Kramatorsk under massive enemy shelling: over 30 explosions in an hour