10:50 AM • 9638 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 23720 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 19564 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM • 19281 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 18052 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 15317 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 35971 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 28530 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
October 28, 06:38 AM • 13215 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 47678 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal health

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3282 views

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian has launched Lemme Purr lollipops with probiotics, vitamin C, and pineapple extract to support vaginal microflora. The new product is already available in Target stores and has sparked discussion on social media.

Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal health

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian has introduced a new product in her Lemme line – Lemme Purr lollipops with probiotics, designed to support vaginal microflora. The new product, containing vitamin C and pineapple extract, has already appeared in Target stores and caused a wave of discussions on social media, UNN reports with reference to NyPost.

Details

On Sunday, the newest version of her Lemme Purr supplements, which already include probiotic gummies and pills designed to support vaginal health, was exclusively launched at Target and comes in lollipop form.

– the publication reports.

As with the $30-a-pack gummies, the main ingredient in the $5.99 lollipops is the probiotic bacterium Bacillus coagulans, intended to "support the vaginal microbiome, the ecosystem of bacteria and fungi that live in the vagina."

As stated, this is important because when the balance of bacteria in the vagina is disturbed, i.e., there are too many harmful microorganisms and too few beneficial ones, problems such as bacterial vaginosis, thrush, or other infections can arise.

This can also lead to an increased risk of other conditions, such as recurrent urinary tract infections. Research has even linked certain changes in the vaginal microbiome to pregnancy complications, such as preterm birth.

– Olivia Cassano from Evvy, a company specializing in women's health services, previously told The Post.

Specifically, this bacterium produces lactic acid, which helps the body maintain pH levels. It can also boost immunity and help regulate blood sugar levels. Some studies also show that it can improve IBS symptoms such as bloating, cramps, and diarrhea.

The new lollipops also contain vitamin C, which the brand says provides antioxidant effects and promotes collagen production. Natural pineapple extract was added for flavor. The product is vegetarian, gluten-free, and GMO-free, made with real sugar, and has 70 calories per serving.

Our community fell in love with our first lollipops, so I couldn't wait to bring them back in a new form. Lemme Purr lollipops are such a fun extension of one of our bestsellers, Lemme Purr, and I love that they turn daily self-care into something sweet and simple.

– Kardashian said in a press release.

Addition

Kourtney Kardashian has become one of the main popularizers of the trend for dietary supplements in the form of lollipops. Her first products appeared last year, and now she is competing for buyers' attention with the brand It Girl Vitamins, which produces candies with peptides and plant components. Children's options are also appearing on the market - for example, Olly's Focus Buddies lollipops to support brain function, Multeez Multivitamin Pops, and YumEarth Vitamin C Pops.

Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysm24.10.25, 10:30

Alona Utkina

