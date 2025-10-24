$41.900.14
The 45-year-old reality TV star Kim Kardashian announced that she has been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm, which may have developed due to stress. Doctors warn that such cases are often asymptomatic but can be life-threatening.

Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysm

Kim Kardashian announced that doctors diagnosed her with a brain aneurysm. The 45-year-old reality TV star suggests that the illness could have developed due to stress, and doctors warn that such cases often go asymptomatically but can be life-threatening. Sky News reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Footage from the new season of The Kardashians show shows the reality star undergoing a tomographic scan.

45-year-old Kim hinted that her small aneurysm might have been caused by stress.

Brain aneurysms are quite common: according to research, they occur in approximately one in 50 people.

In many cases, patients are not even aware of their presence, as unruptured aneurysms usually do not cause any symptoms.

If an unruptured aneurysm grows in size, it can cause headaches, impaired coordination, or speech problems.

A ruptured aneurysm is extremely dangerous and can be fatal in some cases.

Aneurysms can occur in various parts of the body, but most often in the aorta, which carries blood from the heart.

Studies show that brain aneurysms are most common in adults aged 30 to 60, with women suffering from them more often.

The most well-known risk factors are heredity (a history of aneurysms in the family), high blood pressure, smoking, and inflammation.

- said Associate Professor of Neurology Dr. Laura Stein.

She also explained that most deaths from ruptured aneurysms are related to the brain — it kills approximately one in three patients.

When a blood vessel in the brain ruptures and blood enters the skull, the risk of serious complications increases significantly, as the brain is in a confined space.

- added Dr. Stein.

Doctors usually just monitor low-risk aneurysms, checking for growth or changes, while more dangerous cases are treated with various methods.

In the same episode of The Kardashians, Kim also admitted that her ex-husband Kanye West will remain a part of her life "no matter what," as they have four children together.

Olga Rozgon

