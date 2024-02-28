King of Norway hospitalized in Malaysia

Norway's King Harald has been hospitalized in Malaysia with an infection, the Norwegian royal house said on Tuesday, Reuters reported, according to UNN.

The 87-year-old monarch is on a private trip to the Southeast Asian country.

His Majesty the King fell ill during his vacation in Malaysia and was hospitalized with an infection. The King is receiving good care from both Malaysian and Norwegian medical staff the royal house said in a statement.

King Harald has been the ceremonial head of Norway since 1991 and is the oldest living monarch in Europe. In recent years, he has been repeatedly hospitalized with infectious diseases and undergone heart surgery.

Crown Prince Haakon will act in his father's absence.