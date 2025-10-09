King Media Basket — the first all-Ukrainian media basketball league — starts this autumn

In October, VDNH will host King Media Basket — the first all-Ukrainian media basketball league.

The general sponsor of the event is betking — a licensed bookmaker and part of King Group, which consistently supports the development of sports in Ukraine.

Media personalities, artists, influencers, professional athletes, and amateurs will compete for the main prize of 300,000 hryvnias in a 3x3 format.

The tournament will take place over several game days: October 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, and 26, and the final match will be held on November 1 at Prostir Hall (opposite Health Alley) at VDNH.

The competition will include a group stage and playoffs (final 4X). Each team must have at least one media player and no more than one professional athlete. Game time is 12 minutes of pure time, and games are played simultaneously on two hoops.

Spectators can expect vibrant shows, a driving atmosphere, and interactive activities on the court. Eight teams will participate in the tournament, and each game day will have its headliner, including Skrudzhi, POSITIFF, Tricky Nicki, PVNCH, Honya, and others.

Among the star participants are: rapper Skrudzhi, esports player, DOTA 2 player and winner of the first The International Dendi, sports journalist, commentator and host Ihor Tsyhanyk, rapper Tricky Nicki, showman and TV presenter Oleksandr Pedan, singer Drevo, theater and film actor, TV and radio presenter Andriy Dzhedzhula, Instagram and TikTok influencer Vitaliy Ryebzik, singer Kadnay, and others.

Among the players and coaches are legends of Ukrainian basketball: Pavlo Burenko, Oleh Saltovets, Stanislav Svitlytskyi, Vadym Dovydny, and many others.

As one of the key brands of King Group, betking actively supports sports events and initiatives that inspire and unite the community. Participation in King Media Basket is another step in strengthening the brand's position as an active participant in the country's sports life.

Don't miss the opportunity to witness fierce battles between media stars and basketball legends — this autumn at VDNH!