Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded

The American space agency NASA has rejected reality TV star Kim Kardashian's claim that the 1969 space mission to land the first man on the Moon was faked. This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Yes, we've been to the Moon... Six times! — wrote NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy on social media.

Kardashian made the comments in the latest episode of her long-running television series "The Kardashians," telling her co-star Sarah Paulson that she believed the Moon landing "didn't happen."

Despite constant debunking of conspiracy theories about whether humans actually reached the Moon, they have persisted for over 50 years, especially with the rise of social media.

In the episode, Kardashian shows Paulson an interview with astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who, along with Neil Armstrong, took the first steps on the Moon's surface during the Apollo 11 mission.

I'm sending you a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and the other one. There was no scary moment because it didn't happen. It could have been scary, but it wasn't, because it didn't happen — says Kardashian, before reading a quote allegedly from Aldrin's answer to a question about the scariest moment of the expedition.

Kardashian appears to be referring to comments Aldrin made during a 2015 appearance in the UK. During that conversation, Aldrin does not seem to imply that the expedition did not happen, but rather that there was no scary moment. However, he is then prompted to tell an anecdote about a broken circuit breaker.

Later in her conversation with Paulson, Kardashian tells a producer that she believes the Moon landing was faked.

I think it was fake. I've seen several videos of Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn't happen. He keeps saying it in interviews. Maybe we should find Buzz Aldrin — she says.

Aldrin has not yet commented on Kardashian's remarks. Fact-checkers, including from Reuters news agency, have previously debunked conspiracy theories in which Aldrin's comments were misinterpreted to suggest he admitted the landing did not happen.

After Kardashian's broadcast, Duffy tagged the reality TV star in a post on X, rejecting her comments, and promoted NASA's ongoing Artemis Moon exploration program, which is "returning under the leadership" of Donald Trump.

We won the last space race, and we will win this one too — he added.

In response, Kardashian replied, asking about an interstellar object called 3I/Atlas, which astronomers say may be the oldest comet ever seen.

Wait… what's the tea on 3I Atlas?!?!!!!!!!!?????? — she replied.

Duffy later invited Kardashian to the Kennedy Space Center for the launch of the Artemis mission to the Moon.

For decades, scientists and experts have debunked conspiracy theories claiming that the Apollo 11 mission was a hoax.

Every argument claiming that NASA faked the Moon landing has been discredited — states the Institute of Physics.

