A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
02:53 PM • 10253 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
02:21 PM • 11489 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
02:12 PM • 18548 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 14070 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
01:00 PM • 13961 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 27905 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 32873 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
November 3, 08:34 AM • 29611 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
November 3, 08:09 AM • 25273 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1984 views

The American space agency NASA refuted Kim Kardashian's claims about the falsification of the 1969 moon landing mission. Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy confirmed six successful moon landings.

Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded

The American space agency NASA has rejected reality TV star Kim Kardashian's claim that the 1969 space mission to land the first man on the Moon was faked. This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Yes, we've been to the Moon... Six times! 

— wrote NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy on social media.

Kardashian made the comments in the latest episode of her long-running television series "The Kardashians," telling her co-star Sarah Paulson that she believed the Moon landing "didn't happen."

Despite constant debunking of conspiracy theories about whether humans actually reached the Moon, they have persisted for over 50 years, especially with the rise of social media.

In the episode, Kardashian shows Paulson an interview with astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who, along with Neil Armstrong, took the first steps on the Moon's surface during the Apollo 11 mission.

I'm sending you a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and the other one. There was no scary moment because it didn't happen. It could have been scary, but it wasn't, because it didn't happen 

— says Kardashian, before reading a quote allegedly from Aldrin's answer to a question about the scariest moment of the expedition.

Kardashian appears to be referring to comments Aldrin made during a 2015 appearance in the UK. During that conversation, Aldrin does not seem to imply that the expedition did not happen, but rather that there was no scary moment. However, he is then prompted to tell an anecdote about a broken circuit breaker.

Kim Kardashian cuddles with a Tesla robot: new photo shoot sparks criticism16.03.25, 15:56 • 104842 views

Later in her conversation with Paulson, Kardashian tells a producer that she believes the Moon landing was faked.

I think it was fake. I've seen several videos of Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn't happen. He keeps saying it in interviews. Maybe we should find Buzz Aldrin 

— she says.

Aldrin has not yet commented on Kardashian's remarks. Fact-checkers, including from Reuters news agency, have previously debunked conspiracy theories in which Aldrin's comments were misinterpreted to suggest he admitted the landing did not happen.

After Kardashian's broadcast, Duffy tagged the reality TV star in a post on X, rejecting her comments, and promoted NASA's ongoing Artemis Moon exploration program, which is "returning under the leadership" of Donald Trump.

We won the last space race, and we will win this one too 

— he added.

In response, Kardashian replied, asking about an interstellar object called 3I/Atlas, which astronomers say may be the oldest comet ever seen.

Wait… what's the tea on 3I Atlas?!?!!!!!!!!?????? 

— she replied.

Duffy later invited Kardashian to the Kennedy Space Center for the launch of the Artemis mission to the Moon.

For decades, scientists and experts have debunked conspiracy theories claiming that the Apollo 11 mission was a hoax.

Every argument claiming that NASA faked the Moon landing has been discredited 

— states the Institute of Physics.

Addition

American television star and model Kim Kardashian threw a SKIMS party and posted a carousel of photos from it on social media. Among other invited guests, a mysterious handsome man appeared in the photos.

Pavlo Zinchenko

