Kim Jong Un watched drone tests in North Korea and ordered their enhancement with AI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended unmanned drone tests and approved a plan to further enhance their capabilities using artificial intelligence. He also inspected the construction of a large greenhouse farm on the border with China.

Kim Jong Un watched drone tests in North Korea and ordered their enhancement with AI

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended drone tests the day before and ordered to strengthen their capabilities with artificial intelligence. This is reported by Reuters with reference to the DPRK state news agency KCNA, informs UNN.

Details

The publication reminds that Kim oversaw the testing of kamikaze drones with artificial intelligence technology in March.

On Thursday, Kim was satisfied with the results of tests of North Korea's Kumson tactical unmanned attack aircraft and unmanned strategic reconnaissance aircraft, and approved a plan to further strengthen the capabilities of unmanned aerial vehicles.

- the article says.

It is indicated that Kim also inspected the construction of a large greenhouse farm in Sinuiju, bordering China, on Thursday.

Recall

Recently, Pyongyang stated that possessing nuclear weapons is a forced step to protect against the American threat. The DPRK considers its status as a nuclear power enshrined in the constitution and irreversible.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldTechnologies
Kim Jong Un
North Korea
China
United States