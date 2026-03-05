Kim Jong Un tested strategic cruise missiles from a new destroyer

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un test-fired "strategic cruise missiles" from a new 5,000-ton destroyer before the ship's official commissioning. This was reported by UNN with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

According to media reports, he observed the launch of sea-to-surface missiles from the destroyer "Cho Hyun", assessing the test as a "key" element of the new warship's capabilities, which he called "a new symbol of his country's naval defense."

According to North Korean state media, during a two-day visit to the Nampo shipyard in the west of the country, which lasted on Tuesday and Wednesday, Kim inspected the ship "Cho Hyun", the lead ship of a new series of 5,000-ton "Cho Hyun" class destroyers currently under construction in North Korea.

The capabilities of our fleet for underwater and surface attacks will rapidly increase. The nuclear armament of the fleet is progressing satisfactorily. All these successes represent a radical change in the defense of our maritime sovereignty, which we have not achieved for half a century. - Kim Jong Un stated.

Recall

North Korean leader called on the US to abandon its "hostile" policy towards the DPRK, while also calling for the development of new weapons systems in case of a new war with South Korea.