Kim Jong Un and daughter test strategic missiles from ship - Media

08:06 AM • 3710 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
07:44 AM • 10618 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 25753 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 83756 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 64321 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 40443 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 45428 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM • 35769 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 62474 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 68549 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Lithuania has defined Ukraine's and Moldova's accession to the European Union by 2030 as a "strategic goal"
First step to a sensation? Turkish "Galatasaray" defeated "Liverpool" in the Champions League Round of 16 match
US Supreme Court begins process of massive refunds after Trump tariffs overturned
US destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels over Tehran's threats to block oil exports
IRGC announced the beginning of the largest phase of the operation against Israel and the US
Publications
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs09:01 AM • 1210 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 34902 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 83756 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 64321 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 62474 views
UNN Lite
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 18322 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 19740 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 30260 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 36462 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 36844 views
Kim Jong Un and daughter test strategic missiles from ship - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2174 views

The DPRK leader, accompanied by his likely successor, observed missile launches at targets. The tests are intended to demonstrate the offensive power of the country's fleet.

Kim Jong Un and daughter test strategic missiles from ship - Media
Photo: x.com/xinfolive

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju Ae, observed the test firing of strategic cruise missiles launched from a warship. This was reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press News.

Details

The girl, reportedly named Kim Ju Ae and around 13 years old, has accompanied her father to numerous important events since late 2022, including military parades and weapons tests. According to South Korean intelligence, Kim Jong Un is close to appointing her as his successor.

According to DPRK media, the missiles hit target islands off North Korea's west coast. They quoted Kim Jong Un as saying that the launches were intended to demonstrate the strategic offensive posture of the naval forces and to familiarize troops with the firepower.

Recall

Last week, the DPRK leader conducted tests of "strategic cruise missiles" from the new 5,000-ton destroyer "Cho Hyon."

Even earlier, Kim Jong Un called on the United States to abandon its "hostile" policy towards the DPRK, while also calling for the development of new weapons systems in case of a new war with South Korea.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Nuclear weapons
Associated Press
Kim Jong Un
North Korea
South Korea
United States