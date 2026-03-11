Kim Jong Un and daughter test strategic missiles from ship - Media

Photo: x.com/xinfolive

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju Ae, observed the test firing of strategic cruise missiles launched from a warship. This was reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press News.

Details

The girl, reportedly named Kim Ju Ae and around 13 years old, has accompanied her father to numerous important events since late 2022, including military parades and weapons tests. According to South Korean intelligence, Kim Jong Un is close to appointing her as his successor.

According to DPRK media, the missiles hit target islands off North Korea's west coast. They quoted Kim Jong Un as saying that the launches were intended to demonstrate the strategic offensive posture of the naval forces and to familiarize troops with the firepower.

Recall

Last week, the DPRK leader conducted tests of "strategic cruise missiles" from the new 5,000-ton destroyer "Cho Hyon."

Even earlier, Kim Jong Un called on the United States to abandon its "hostile" policy towards the DPRK, while also calling for the development of new weapons systems in case of a new war with South Korea.