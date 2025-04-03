Kidney cancer with metastases in the pancreas: a patient was successfully operated on at the Shalimov Center
A unique operation was performed at the Shalimov Center: a kidney cancer with metastases in the pancreas was removed. The patient complained of knee pain, examination revealed tumors.
The National Scientific Center for Surgery and Transplantology named after O.O. Shalimov performed a complex operation on a patient who was diagnosed with right kidney cancer with metastases to the pancreas. This disease is one of the most dangerous types of cancer, as metastases to the pancreas significantly complicate treatment.
Details
According to the Shalimov Center, a woman who has been suffering from diabetes for the past 2 years consulted a rheumatologist due to pain in her knee joint. According to the results of examinations, the woman was diagnosed with a high level of glucose in her urine and was referred for further examination.
On ultrasound of the abdominal cavity, a volumetric formation of the right kidney 12x10x8 cm and a similar formation in the body of the pancreas - 5x5 cm in size were noted. CT results clarified the diagnosis: right kidney cancer with a large metastasis to the body of the pancreas
After consultation in another medical institution, the woman was referred to the Shalimov NNSCT, where, after examination by a specialist, a clinical diagnosis was made: C-r of the right kidney cT3aN0M1 (mts to the body of the pancreas), stage IV, clinical group II.
The patient was considered at an interdisciplinary oncological consultation, and radical surgery was recommended as the first stage of treatment. Tetiana was hospitalized in the Department of Surgery of the Pancreas and Biliary Tracts, examined and, after preoperative preparation, underwent surgical treatment: right-sided nephrectomy, radical antegrade modular pancreatosplenectomy anterior (RAMPs anterior).
According to the information, the histological conclusion of the postoperative material confirmed the presence of clear cell renal cell carcinoma with metastasis to the body of the pancreas. That is, kidney cancer, which is one of the most common causes of metastatic lesions of the pancreas.
