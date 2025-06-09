Kia PV5: "the first ever" specialized electric vehicle for work and leisure is almost available

$41.400.07
"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters
08:00 AM • 9540 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

07:12 AM • 12482 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

06:30 AM • 15909 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Exclusive
05:45 AM • 40734 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice

June 8, 02:44 PM • 47244 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 105006 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 144673 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 89532 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 105620 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 89948 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Popular news

The shelling will continue until Russia can be forced to peace

June 9, 12:05 AM • 26572 views

In Poland, the results of the presidential election may be reviewed due to suspicions of falsification

June 9, 01:18 AM • 39559 views

Explosions in Cheboksary, restrictions at Russian airports: Russia claims Ukrainian UAV attack

June 9, 01:50 AM • 19042 views

Explosions reported in Rivne amid missile threat

06:13 AM • 28155 views

The General Staff confirmed the destruction of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in the Russian Federation: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

06:55 AM • 8510 views
Publications

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

08:00 AM • 9542 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

05:45 AM • 40735 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 53173 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 207698 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 193472 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Kirill Budanov

Elon Musk

Pope Leo XIV

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Sumy Oblast

Kharkiv

UNN Lite

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

08:01 AM • 2690 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

07:12 AM • 12483 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 92185 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 115458 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 184046 views
Kia PV5: "the first ever" specialized electric vehicle for work and leisure is almost available

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1000 views

Kia has unveiled the PV5, its first electric PBV on the E-GMP platform. The model is available in passenger and cargo versions with a flexible body system and a price of $22,100.

Kia PV5: "the first ever" specialized electric vehicle for work and leisure is almost available

On Monday, Kia Corporation announced the specifications and prices for the PV5, a mid-size vehicle built on Hyundai Motor Group's specialized E-GMP.S electric platform. UNN reports with reference to Yonhap News and The Korea Times.

Details

On Monday, June 9, Kia announced the specifications and prices for the PV5, the automaker's first-ever electric specialized vehicle (PBV). The PBV, built on Hyundai Motor Group's specialized E-GMP.S electric platform, is designed to meet both personal and commercial mobility needs. This includes trips such as commuting to work, as well as leisure or logistics. Pre-orders will begin on Tuesday, according to media reports.

Reference

At launch, the PV5 is available in two main configurations: passenger and cargo. Both will use Kia's new flexible body system.

The PV5 passenger model is optimized for comfort and versatility; it is equipped with a 120-kilowatt electric motor and a 71.2-kilowatt-hour battery.

It is separately indicated that there are modular components that allow you to customize the layout of seats or cargo according to the user's needs.

The cargo version, designed for maximum loading efficiency, offers a spacious cargo compartment and a low loading height, and is available in three versions: compact, long and with a high roof.

The PV5 has a range of up to 400 km and is equipped with a fast charging system that allows you to restore battery capacity in 30 minutes.

- write in the review.

PBV prices

Kia said it expects the passenger version of the PV5 to cost from the mid to high range of 30 million won ($22,100), while the cargo version will start from the mid to high range of 20 million won after government tax breaks and subsidies are applied.

Let us remind you

The new Nissan Leaf of the third generation became a crossover on the Nissan CMF-EV platform. The electric car received modern screens and an electrochromic panoramic roof.

BMW introduced the M2 CS 2026 with 523 hp and an 8-speed automatic transmission.

BMW has revealed the first official photos and details of the new versatile Speedtop car, which combines spectacular design, innovative technology and a powerful V8 engine. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

TechnologiesAuto
Hyundai Motor Company
Tesla
