Kia PV5: "the first ever" specialized electric vehicle for work and leisure is almost available

On Monday, Kia Corporation announced the specifications and prices for the PV5, a mid-size vehicle built on Hyundai Motor Group's specialized E-GMP.S electric platform. UNN reports with reference to Yonhap News and The Korea Times.

Details

On Monday, June 9, Kia announced the specifications and prices for the PV5, the automaker's first-ever electric specialized vehicle (PBV). The PBV, built on Hyundai Motor Group's specialized E-GMP.S electric platform, is designed to meet both personal and commercial mobility needs. This includes trips such as commuting to work, as well as leisure or logistics. Pre-orders will begin on Tuesday, according to media reports.

Reference

At launch, the PV5 is available in two main configurations: passenger and cargo. Both will use Kia's new flexible body system.

The PV5 passenger model is optimized for comfort and versatility; it is equipped with a 120-kilowatt electric motor and a 71.2-kilowatt-hour battery.

It is separately indicated that there are modular components that allow you to customize the layout of seats or cargo according to the user's needs.

The cargo version, designed for maximum loading efficiency, offers a spacious cargo compartment and a low loading height, and is available in three versions: compact, long and with a high roof.

The PV5 has a range of up to 400 km and is equipped with a fast charging system that allows you to restore battery capacity in 30 minutes. - write in the review.

PBV prices

Kia said it expects the passenger version of the PV5 to cost from the mid to high range of 30 million won ($22,100), while the cargo version will start from the mid to high range of 20 million won after government tax breaks and subsidies are applied.

Let us remind you

The new Nissan Leaf of the third generation became a crossover on the Nissan CMF-EV platform. The electric car received modern screens and an electrochromic panoramic roof.

BMW introduced the M2 CS 2026 with 523 hp and an 8-speed automatic transmission.

BMW has revealed the first official photos and details of the new versatile Speedtop car, which combines spectacular design, innovative technology and a powerful V8 engine.