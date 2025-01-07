Khortytsia JFO spokesman denies information about Lozova's capture

The “Khortytsia” OSTG assures that it is difficult to say where the information about the “capture” of Lozova by Russians in Kharkiv region comes from, because the information from the ground is opposite. This was stated by the spokesman for the operational and strategic grouping of troops “Khortytsia” Viktor Tregubov during a telethon, reports UNN.

“As for Lozova, it's hard for me to say where the information about her capture comes from. The information from the ground is opposite. There is no information about serious clashes there as of now (12:47 - ed.),” Tregubov said.

Context

Analysts of the DeepState map statedthat the invaders continue their offensive in eastern Ukraine, having occupied several settlements. Among them are Lozova, Ivanivka and Shevchenko.