Khortytsia JFO spokesman denies information about Lozova's capture

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 48188 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146835 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127039 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134682 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133884 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170815 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110597 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163857 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104446 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113949 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130248 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128972 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 34470 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 96378 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101701 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146835 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170815 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163857 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191619 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180848 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128960 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130239 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142774 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134407 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151601 views
Khortytsia JFO spokesman denies information about Lozova's capture

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21321 views

A spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit denied that Russian troops had captured Lozova. According to him, data from the field indicate the opposite, and no serious clashes were recorded in the area.

The “Khortytsia” OSTG assures that it is difficult to say where the information about the “capture” of Lozova by Russians in Kharkiv region comes from, because the information from the ground is opposite. This was stated by the spokesman for the operational and strategic grouping of troops “Khortytsia” Viktor Tregubov during a telethon, reports UNN.

“As for Lozova, it's hard for me to say where the information about her capture comes from. The information from the ground is opposite. There is no information about serious clashes there as of now (12:47 - ed.),” Tregubov said.

Context

Analysts of the DeepState map statedthat the invaders continue their offensive in eastern Ukraine, having occupied several settlements. Among them are Lozova, Ivanivka and Shevchenko.

Anna Murashko

War
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising