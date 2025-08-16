The 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" conducted a lightning operation near Dobropillia, dislodging Russian troops from the villages of Hruzke and Vesele. The uniqueness of the battle lies in the use of combat robots, which effectively shot the enemy at close range. This was reported by the 93rd Brigade on Telegram, writes UNN.

Units of the 93rd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "Kholodnyi Yar" successfully returned two settlements – Hruzke and Vesele, located near Dobropillia, to Ukrainian control, where Russian troops had previously tried to entrench themselves after a breakthrough.

The operation involved reconnaissance units, drone operators, and artillerymen. However, the main innovation of the assault was the use of ground combat robotic systems. Equipped with machine guns, they acted with maximum precision – under the cover of fire, they approached enemy positions and opened aimed fire from just a few meters away.

In parallel, drones adjusted artillery fire and detected enemy shelters. Such synchronized work of infantry, artillery, drones, and robots yielded stunning results – significant enemy losses and liberation of territories without excessive risks for Ukrainian soldiers.

"As a result of the assault actions, the soldiers of the 93rd eliminated and captured a significant number of Russians," the Ukrainian soldiers reported.

This operation once again proved that the combination of the professionalism of Ukrainian fighters and modern technologies is capable of breaking any enemy fortifications.

More than a third of the battles on the front took place in the Pokrovsk direction, where 172 occupiers and 106 drones were neutralized. In total, 97 combat engagements, 2 missile and 77 air strikes were recorded during the day.