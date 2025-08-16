$41.450.06
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
08:08 PM • 3916 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
07:11 PM • 7046 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
06:26 PM • 13300 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 87423 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 137668 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 80111 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 133075 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 55253 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 80824 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
For the Alaska summit, "all options" are open, including Trump's sudden departure - CNNAugust 15, 11:58 AM • 36149 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhotoAugust 15, 12:08 PM • 89413 views
An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat: a smoke plume was observed in the cityPhotoAugust 15, 01:34 PM • 29701 views
Putin's plane took off from Magadan and will land in Anchorage in a few hoursPhoto03:36 PM • 11570 views
It will be "hard to stomach": European diplomat reacted to Putin's red carpet in Alaska06:39 PM • 10549 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians

Exclusive

August 15, 11:14 AM • 137665 views
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 137665 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 125811 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting

Exclusive

August 15, 09:48 AM • 133074 views
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 133074 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 153293 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation

Exclusive

August 14, 02:49 PM • 239750 views
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 239750 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Karoline Leavitt
Alaska
Ukraine
United States
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center Honors08:50 PM • 1330 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 98720 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 181318 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 128254 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 143547 views
Hryvnia
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit
Oil

"Kholodnyi Yar" liberated Hruzke and Vesele: machine gun robots and artillery destroyed the occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

The 93rd Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "Kholodnyi Yar" liberated Hruzke and Vesele near Dobropillia. The uniqueness of the operation was the use of combat robots that shot the enemy at close range.

"Kholodnyi Yar" liberated Hruzke and Vesele: machine gun robots and artillery destroyed the occupiers

The 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" conducted a lightning operation near Dobropillia, dislodging Russian troops from the villages of Hruzke and Vesele. The uniqueness of the battle lies in the use of combat robots, which effectively shot the enemy at close range. This was reported by the 93rd Brigade on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Units of the 93rd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "Kholodnyi Yar" successfully returned two settlements – Hruzke and Vesele, located near Dobropillia, to Ukrainian control, where Russian troops had previously tried to entrench themselves after a breakthrough.

The operation involved reconnaissance units, drone operators, and artillerymen. However, the main innovation of the assault was the use of ground combat robotic systems. Equipped with machine guns, they acted with maximum precision – under the cover of fire, they approached enemy positions and opened aimed fire from just a few meters away.

Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared15.08.25, 21:26 • 13306 views

In parallel, drones adjusted artillery fire and detected enemy shelters. Such synchronized work of infantry, artillery, drones, and robots yielded stunning results – significant enemy losses and liberation of territories without excessive risks for Ukrainian soldiers.

"As a result of the assault actions, the soldiers of the 93rd eliminated and captured a significant number of Russians," the Ukrainian soldiers reported.

This operation once again proved that the combination of the professionalism of Ukrainian fighters and modern technologies is capable of breaking any enemy fortifications.

More than a third of the battles on the front took place in the Pokrovsk direction, where 172 occupiers and 106 drones were neutralized. In total, 97 combat engagements, 2 missile and 77 air strikes were recorded during the day.

Stepan Haftko

