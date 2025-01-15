Kherson suburb left without electricity due to night shelling by Russian Federation

As a result of nighttime enemy shelling, power grids in the Kherson community were damaged, and the suburbs of Kherson - Zelenivka, Naddnipryanske, Molodizhne and Inzhenerne - were completely left without electricity, the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Power grids were damaged as a result of nighttime enemy shelling. As of this hour, part of our community is without power. In particular, the villages of Zelenivka, Naddnipryanske, Molodizhne, and Inzhenerne are completely without electricity," Mrochko wrote.

According to him, the specialists are examining the extent of damage and will start emergency repair work when the security situation is favorable.

