Kherson suffered a massive shelling: the market area was affected, two dead and eight wounded

The invaders carried out another massive artillery shelling of Kherson. The Dniprovskyi district of the city was attacked: several houses and one of the markets.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Yaroslav Shanko and the press service of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

On October 31, as a result of a massive artillery shelling of Kherson, two people were killed, and eight civilians were injured.

This morning was the last for two Kherson residents - a 56-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man. Several more townspeople were injured. Someone was working near the shelling site, someone was passing by, someone didn't even leave their apartment... - reported the head of the Kherson City Military Administration.

Yaroslav Shanko clarified that the insidious strike was carried out at 11:00, residential buildings and one of the local markets were hit. At this time, according to the representative of the Kherson City Military Administration, there were many people in the market, and the Russian military must have known about it, Shanko added.

Currently, information on the victims is being clarified. Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all necessary measures to document war crimes committed by the Russian military, - informs the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Recall

In Kherson, as a result of the shelling of a children's hospital, the number of injured increased to 9 people, including four children.

As a result of the shelling of the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, two men were injured. One of them, a 60-year-old man, died from his injuries.