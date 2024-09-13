Kherson region: Russians attacked Veletenske with a drone, two wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114508 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117158 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190941 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149534 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150639 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141965 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194644 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112335 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183845 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104951 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 45063 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 72054 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 68392 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 41753 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 48252 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190942 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194645 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183845 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210809 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199198 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148176 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147568 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151784 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142804 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159307 views
Kherson region: Russians attacked Veletenske with a drone, two wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21924 views

A Russian drone dropped explosives in Veletenske, Kherson region, injuring two local residents. A 75-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man sustained explosive injuries and were hospitalized.

A Russian drone dropped explosives in Veletenske, Kherson region, wounding two local residents, the Kherson RMA reported on Friday, UNN reports.

In the morning, Veletenske came under attack from a Russian UAV. A 75-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man who were on the street were injured when the drone dropped explosives. They suffered blast injuries, contusions and shrapnel wounds to their limbs

- RMA reported on Telegram.

Both victims were reportedly taken to a hospital for medical care.

Russians attacked an agricultural enterprise in Kherson region, leaving one dead and 10 wounded in 24 hours13.09.24, 08:54 • 33795 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

