Kherson region: Russians attacked Veletenske with a drone, two wounded

A Russian drone dropped explosives in Veletenske, Kherson region, wounding two local residents, the Kherson RMA reported on Friday, UNN reports.

In the morning, Veletenske came under attack from a Russian UAV. A 75-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man who were on the street were injured when the drone dropped explosives. They suffered blast injuries, contusions and shrapnel wounds to their limbs - RMA reported on Telegram.

Both victims were reportedly taken to a hospital for medical care.

