Kherson region: Russians attacked Veletenske with a drone, two wounded
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian drone dropped explosives in Veletenske, Kherson region, injuring two local residents. A 75-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man sustained explosive injuries and were hospitalized.
A Russian drone dropped explosives in Veletenske, Kherson region, wounding two local residents, the Kherson RMA reported on Friday, UNN reports.
In the morning, Veletenske came under attack from a Russian UAV. A 75-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man who were on the street were injured when the drone dropped explosives. They suffered blast injuries, contusions and shrapnel wounds to their limbs
Both victims were reportedly taken to a hospital for medical care.
Russians attacked an agricultural enterprise in Kherson region, leaving one dead and 10 wounded in 24 hours13.09.24, 08:54 • 33795 views