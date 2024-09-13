Russians attacked an agricultural enterprise in Kherson region, leaving one dead and 10 wounded in 24 hours

In the Kherson region , Russian troops shelled 18 settlements yesterday, hitting residential buildings and the territory of an agricultural enterprise, killing 1 person and wounding 10 others, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Friday, UNN reports.

1 person died and 10 others were injured due to Russian aggression - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Arkhangelske, Beryslav, Vesele, Novodmytrivka, Monastyrske, Tomyna Balka, Kizomys, Komyshany, Stanislav, Sadove, Stepove, Odradokamyanka, Zolota Balka, Chervony Mayak, Prydniprovske, Trudolyubivka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military hit the territory of the agricultural enterprise, residential areas of the region's settlements, including 16 private houses. The occupiers also damaged an outbuilding and private cars.

Occupants are trying to launch an assault on the islands on the left bank of the Dnipro River - Tavria Brigade spokesman