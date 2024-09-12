Occupants are trying to launch an assault on the islands on the left bank of the Dnipro River - Tavria Brigade spokesman

The Russian occupiers are trying to launch an assault on the islands along the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region.

This was reported by Dmytro Lykhoviy, a spokesman for the Tavria unit, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Most of the combat engagements are taking place in the Kherson sector. Yesterday there were seven of them at once. It should be noted that they are no longer taking place near the village of Krynky, as everyone is used to, as this is the only place where our foothold is... the Russians are replenishing their personnel, trying to somehow launch assault operations on other islands on the left bank of the Dnipro along the left bank of the Dnipro. All seven of these assaults were directed at different islands on the left bank of the Dnipro, both east of Krynky and near Kherson, by small infantry groups using boats - Likhovoy said.

According to him, a few days ago, an entire warehouse of boats and watercraft was destroyed, which weakened Russian logistics.

Although according to statistics, there are a lot of assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro, the enemy has not had any success there - Mr. Lykhovoy added.

AddendumAddendum

Likhovoy reported that the Russian occupiers had significantly intensified on the islands along the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region.