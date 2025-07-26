Kherson region: occupiers continue to shell Bilozerka, among the injured are a woman and her 9-year-old son
As a result of the Russian shelling of Bilozerka in the Kherson region, a 27-year-old woman and her 9-year-old child were injured. The boy sustained blast and craniocerebral injuries, his mother – a blast injury.
The Russian army attacked Bilozerka in Kherson region; a 27-year-old woman and her 9-year-old child were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, as reported by UNN.
Due to the Russian shelling of Bilozerka, a 27-year-old woman and her 9-year-old child were injured. The boy sustained blast and craniocerebral injuries, a concussion, and wounds to his face, arms, and legs. He is currently in the hospital, receiving all necessary assistance.
According to him, the mother was diagnosed with a blast injury. Doctors are currently conducting additional examinations.
Earlier, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that around 4:00 PM, the Russian army shelled Bilozerka with artillery. Three local residents were injured.
A 66-year-old woman and two men, aged 32 and 59, were hospitalized with blast injuries.
