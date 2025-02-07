Kharkiv will receive a billion to restore municipal infrastructure: terms of the subvention

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure and conditions for granting a subvention for the budget of Kharkiv for emergency and restoration work in the housing and communal sector for UAH 1 billion. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

We approve the procedure and conditions for granting a subvention to the budget of the city of Kharkiv for emergency repair and restoration works in the housing and communal sector. By the relevant decision, Kharkiv will be allocated UAH 1 billion. The funds will help the local authorities to carry out the most urgent works related to water and heat supply and sewage. A key condition for the subvention is that the funds must be used by the end of the year. That is, we are talking about the most important needs of the city here and now - Shmyhal said.

According to him, last year the government allocated UAH 2.4 billion for Kharkiv region to prepare for and pass the heating season, and about UAH 2 billion was allocated directly to the city of Kharkiv.

Recall

Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in parliament, said that the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure and conditions for granting a subvention from the state budget to the budget of the Kharkiv city territorial community for emergency repair work in the housing and communal sector in 2025.

"It is envisaged that the subvention will be used for emergency repair and restoration works in the housing and communal sector in the Kharkiv city territorial community. The conditions for granting the subvention are availability of project documentation approved in accordance with the procedure established by law; information on damaged and destroyed real estate entered in the State Register of Property Damaged and Destroyed as a Result of Hostilities, Terrorist Acts, Sabotage Caused by the Armed Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine; completion of the project/activity by the end of 2025; creation, growth and renewal of fixed assets of communal ownership (except for the restoration of damaged residential facilities)," Melnychuk said.

Recall

Earlier, Shmyhal statedthat this year local budgets would receive UAH 328 billion due to an increase in personal income tax revenues, as well as grants and subventions from the government.