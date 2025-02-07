Kharkiv will receive a billion to restore municipal infrastructure: terms of the subvention

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 54294 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100869 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104409 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121340 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101739 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128096 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103383 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113268 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116887 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161385 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105223 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101494 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 81444 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110169 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104551 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121334 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128088 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161381 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151589 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 183747 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104551 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110169 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137959 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139724 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167550 views
Kharkiv will receive a billion to restore municipal infrastructure: terms of the subvention

Kharkiv will receive a billion to restore municipal infrastructure: terms of the subvention

 • 41995 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for granting a subvention of UAH 1 billion to Kharkiv for emergency repair work in the housing and utilities sector. The funds are to be used by the end of the year for water and heat supply and sewage.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure and conditions for granting a subvention for the budget of Kharkiv for emergency and restoration work in the housing and communal sector for UAH 1 billion. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

We approve the procedure and conditions for granting a subvention to the budget of the city of Kharkiv for emergency repair and restoration works in the housing and communal sector. By the relevant decision, Kharkiv will be allocated UAH 1 billion. The funds will help the local authorities to carry out the most urgent works related to water and heat supply and sewage. A key condition for the subvention is that the funds must be used by the end of the year. That is, we are talking about the most important needs of the city here and now 

- Shmyhal said.

According to him, last year the government allocated UAH 2.4 billion for Kharkiv region to prepare for and pass the heating season, and about UAH 2 billion was allocated directly to the city of Kharkiv.

Recall

Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in parliament, said that the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure and conditions for granting a subvention from the state budget to the budget of the Kharkiv city territorial community for emergency repair work in the housing and communal sector in 2025.

"It is envisaged that the subvention will be used for emergency repair and restoration works in the housing and communal sector in the Kharkiv city territorial community. The conditions for granting the subvention are availability of project documentation approved in accordance with the procedure established by law; information on damaged and destroyed real estate entered in the State Register of Property Damaged and Destroyed as a Result of Hostilities, Terrorist Acts, Sabotage Caused by the Armed Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine; completion of the project/activity by the end of 2025; creation, growth and renewal of fixed assets of communal ownership (except for the restoration of damaged residential facilities)," Melnychuk said.

Recall

Earlier, Shmyhal statedthat this year local budgets would receive UAH 328 billion due to an increase in personal income tax revenues, as well as grants and subventions from the government.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising