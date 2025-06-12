Kharkiv was attacked by "shahids" at night: one of the arrivals was in the schoolyard
In Kharkiv, the enemy attacked the schoolyard at night, windows were broken. The city is under attack by "shahids" again, there are still drones in the air.
In Kharkiv, on the night of Thursday, June 12, the enemy attacked the schoolyard. This was reported by the mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN informs.
Details
According to him, the city is again under attack by "shaheds" - "there are still drones in the air."
One of the hits fell on the schoolyard. Windows were broken, information about casualties has not yet been received
In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Administration, Oleh Synegubov, clarified that, preliminarily, a "hit" by an enemy UAV was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.
Recall
On June 11, the Russian army launched a massive strike with drones on Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, 4 people died and more than 60 were injured.
