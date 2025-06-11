$41.560.06
Zelenskyy reacted to the night Russian attack on Kharkiv: we need solutions to put pressure on Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1058 views

The President of Ukraine stated that every Russian attack is demonstrative and called on the world to increase pressure on Russia. He emphasized the need for bold decisions that would complicate the situation for the aggressor.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacting to the Russian night attack on Kharkiv, noted that almost every such enemy strike is indicative, and pointed out that the world should not be afraid, not postpone new decisions that could complicate the situation for Russia, writes UNN.

Details

"Currently, work is underway in Kharkiv after the night strike by Russian "Shaheds". The strike hit ordinary houses. As of now, 64 people have been reported injured, including nine children. Unfortunately, three people have died. My condolences to family and friends," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, there were many fires in the city, but, as always, our rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine responded promptly. "Thank you for the promptness also to the municipal services, the National Police, everyone who helps," he added.

Every new day now is new vile strikes by Russia, and almost every strike is indicative. Russia deserves increased pressure, literally every hit on ordinary life proves that the pressure is not enough. And we should not be afraid, not postpone new decisions that could complicate the situation for Russia. Without this, they will not engage in real diplomacy. And this depends primarily on the United States and other world leaders. Everyone who called for an end to the killings and for diplomacy must act.

- Zelenskyy stressed.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
National Police of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Kharkiv
