Kharkiv under drone attack again: explosions heard in the city
Kyiv • UNN
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported explosions in the city caused by an enemy drone attack. A hit was recorded in the Kholodnohirskyi district, and another group of "Shaheds" is heading towards the city.
Explosions are heard in Kharkiv, the city is under drone attack. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.
There's an explosion in the city! Kharkiv is under enemy drone attack! Be careful! Another explosion. Reportedly - in the Kholodnohirskyi district
Later, he added that another group of "Shaheds" was heading towards the city.
