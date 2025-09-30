Kharkiv under drone attack again: explosions heard in the city

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv, the city is under drone attack. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

There's an explosion in the city! Kharkiv is under enemy drone attack! Be careful! Another explosion. Reportedly - in the Kholodnohirskyi district - Terekhov reported.

Later, he added that another group of "Shaheds" was heading towards the city.

The enemy launched four strikes on Kharkiv, explosions are heard in the city - mayor