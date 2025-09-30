Kharkiv under drone attack again: explosions heard in the city

$41.320.16
48.440.03
ukenru
Exclusive
04:26 PM • 20 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, the doctor answered the main questions
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 18850 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
11:14 AM • 24252 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 35801 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
September 30, 08:28 AM • 60074 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
September 30, 07:51 AM • 31677 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
September 30, 07:25 AM • 26532 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
September 30, 06:49 AM • 23519 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 21379 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
September 30, 04:06 AM • 23288 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2m/s
64%
758mm
Popular news
Three Rosgvardia officers, including a lieutenant colonel, eliminated in Russia: DIU shows videoVideoSeptember 30, 08:08 AM • 29620 views
Man wounded in abdomen by air defense bullet in Konotop city centerSeptember 30, 08:56 AM • 29108 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBCSeptember 30, 09:31 AM • 31411 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 18318 views
For the first time since 1971, no water is flowing: occupiers in Crimea are sounding the alarm due to the drying up of the Belbek River10:49 AM • 20285 views
Publications
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 18842 views
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhoto01:09 PM • 14380 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitionsSeptember 30, 08:28 AM • 60069 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 75241 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 163025 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Serhiy Lysak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Kharkiv
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?02:16 PM • 5804 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 18327 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBCSeptember 30, 09:31 AM • 31422 views
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 28814 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 30581 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
SpaceX Starship

Kharkiv under drone attack again: explosions heard in the city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1840 views

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported explosions in the city caused by an enemy drone attack. A hit was recorded in the Kholodnohirskyi district, and another group of "Shaheds" is heading towards the city.

Kharkiv under drone attack again: explosions heard in the city

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv, the city is under drone attack. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

There's an explosion in the city! Kharkiv is under enemy drone attack! Be careful! Another explosion. Reportedly - in the Kholodnohirskyi district 

- Terekhov reported.

Later, he added that another group of "Shaheds" was heading towards the city.

The enemy launched four strikes on Kharkiv, explosions are heard in the city - mayor30.09.25, 16:21 • 3334 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv