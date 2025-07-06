$41.720.00
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
July 5, 05:41 PM
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 5, 12:33 PM
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Kharkiv suffered 6 kamikaze drone strikes: consequences of the attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office showed the consequences of the shelling of the Shevchenkivskyi and Novobavarskyi districts, where the enemy carried out 6 strikes with Geran-type UAVs on public buildings. As a result of the attack, a 46-year-old woman was injured.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office showed the consequences of the shelling of the Shevchenkivskyi and Novobavarskyi districts of the regional center. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to prosecutor Dmytro Yatsychenko, the enemy carried out 6 strikes with Geran-type UAVs.

The hits occurred amidst residential buildings

- Yatsychenko said.

He added that information on these facts has been entered into the unified register of pre-trial investigations.

Recall

Kharkiv on the night of Sunday, July 6, came under attack by enemy drones. According to local authorities, strikes were carried out on the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyiv districts of the city.

In the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv, a 46-year-old woman was wounded as a result of an enemy drone attack. The victim is receiving medical assistance.

