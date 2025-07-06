Kharkiv suffered 6 kamikaze drone strikes: consequences of the attack

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office showed the consequences of the shelling of the Shevchenkivskyi and Novobavarskyi districts of the regional center. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to prosecutor Dmytro Yatsychenko, the enemy carried out 6 strikes with Geran-type UAVs.

The hits occurred amidst residential buildings - Yatsychenko said.

He added that information on these facts has been entered into the unified register of pre-trial investigations.

Recall

Kharkiv on the night of Sunday, July 6, came under attack by enemy drones. According to local authorities, strikes were carried out on the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyiv districts of the city.

In the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv, a 46-year-old woman was wounded as a result of an enemy drone attack. The victim is receiving medical assistance.

