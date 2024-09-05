Kharkiv: SBU detains banker-informant of Russian intelligence

The SBU detained another Russian military intelligence agent in Kharkiv. He was working for a Russian spy who was an employee of a Ukrainian bank and was preparing Russian attacks on the regional center. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU press service.

Details



According to the SBU, in July this year, law enforcement officers detained a Russian spy in his own home.

While investigating the spy's criminal activities, the Ukrainian special service came across his accomplice. He turned out to be the head of a department at another local branch of a popular bank.

On the instructions of the Russian, the bunker reconnoitered the locations of Ukrainian defenders involved in the defense of Kharkiv. To do this, the traitor drove around the city in his own car and secretly recorded the location of military facilities on a phone camera.

In addition, the man collected information for the occupiers about the locations and consequences of Russian air strikes on the city. He passed the information to the Russian spy during personal meetings and via messenger. After that, he deleted all messages from the anonymous chat.

During the searches, the traitor's cell phone, which he used in reconnaissance and subversive activities in favor of Russia, was seized.

SBU investigators served him with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

Reportedly, the criminal actions of the Russian are classified under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, including Part 1 of Article 114 (espionage).

Both defendants are in custody. They face from 15 years in prison to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

