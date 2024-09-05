ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Kharkiv: SBU detains banker-informant of Russian intelligence

Kharkiv: SBU detains banker-informant of Russian intelligence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17985 views

In Kharkiv, the SBU detained the head of a banking department who was collecting intelligence for a Russian spy. The traitor was recording the location of military facilities and the effects of missile strikes on the city.

The SBU detained another Russian military intelligence agent in Kharkiv. He was working for a Russian spy who was an employee of a Ukrainian bank and was preparing Russian attacks on the regional center. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU press service. 

Details

According to the SBU,  in July this year, law enforcement officers detained a Russian spy in his own home.

While investigating the spy's criminal activities, the Ukrainian special service came across his accomplice. He turned out to be the head of a department at another local branch of a popular bank.

On the instructions of the Russian, the bunker reconnoitered the locations of Ukrainian defenders involved in the defense of Kharkiv. To do this, the traitor drove around the city in his own car and secretly recorded the location of military facilities on a phone camera.

In addition, the man collected information for the occupiers about the locations and consequences of Russian air strikes on the city. He passed the information to the Russian spy during personal meetings and via messenger. After that, he deleted all messages from the anonymous chat.

Disguised as a courier, he spied on marine units: FSB agent detained in Mykolaiv27.08.24, 13:07 • 16622 views

During the searches, the traitor's cell phone, which he used in reconnaissance and subversive activities in favor of Russia, was seized.

SBU investigators served him with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

Reportedly, the criminal actions of the Russian are classified under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, including Part 1 of Article 114 (espionage).

Both defendants are in custody. They face from 15 years in prison to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Under the guise of a forestry worker, he spied on Kharkiv defenders: an agent of the Russian30.08.24, 10:28 • 17270 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies

