Disguised as a courier, he spied on marine units: FSB agent detained in Mykolaiv

In Mykolaiv, the SBU detained an FSB agent who was collecting intelligence on Ukrainian marine units under the guise of a courier. The traitor turned out to be a former prisoner recruited by the Russian special service. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.

The detainee was reportedly spying on Ukrainian troops defending the port city. The enemy was most interested in the basing points of the Ukrainian marines, as well as logistics centers with weapons and ammunition.

The Russian agent turned out to be a former local prisoner who had spent almost 20 years in prison for murder, robbery and assault.

The man came to the attention of the Russian secret service while he was behind bars, and after his release, he was contacted by an FSB officer via messengers.

A Russian intelligence officer offered the former prisoner cooperation in exchange for money. After remote recruitment, the agent was provided with a "cover" for his reconnaissance and subversive activities.

To do this, he got a job with a local delivery service, where he rode a scooter around the regional center under the guise of a courier and recorded military targets.

The agent sent the information to his Russian supervisor via messenger in the form of photo and video files with text descriptions.

The traitor was detained red-handed while conducting additional reconnaissance near a potential target. During the searches, a cell phone with evidence of his correspondence with the occupiers was seized from the detainee.

Currently, SBU investigators have served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.



