Disguised as a courier, he spied on marine units: FSB agent detained in Mykolaiv

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121186 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124352 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203009 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156061 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154164 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143508 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200587 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112495 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189058 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105140 views

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 56253 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 66919 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 38839 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 96565 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 75470 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203010 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200587 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189058 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215684 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203639 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 25581 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150918 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150110 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154135 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 145024 views
Disguised as a courier, he spied on marine units: FSB agent detained in Mykolaiv

Disguised as a courier, he spied on marine units: FSB agent detained in Mykolaiv

 • 16622 views

In Mykolaiv, the SBU detained an FSB agent who was collecting intelligence on Ukrainian marine units under the guise of a courier. The traitor turned out to be a former prisoner recruited by the Russian secret service. He faces life imprisonment.

In Mykolaiv, the SBU detained an FSB agent who was collecting intelligence on Ukrainian marine units under the guise of a courier. The traitor turned out to be a former prisoner recruited by the Russian special service. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

The detainee was reportedly spying on Ukrainian troops defending the port city. The enemy was most interested in the basing points of the Ukrainian marines, as well as logistics centers with weapons and ammunition.

The Russian agent turned out to be a former local prisoner who had spent almost 20 years in prison for murder, robbery and assault.

The man came to the attention of the Russian secret service while he was behind bars, and after his release, he was contacted by an FSB officer via messengers.

A Russian intelligence officer offered the former prisoner cooperation in exchange for money. After remote recruitment, the agent was provided with a "cover" for his reconnaissance and subversive activities.

To do this, he got a job with a local delivery service, where he rode a scooter around the regional center under the guise of a courier and recorded military targets.

The agent sent the information to his Russian supervisor via messenger in the form of photo and video files with text descriptions.

SSU has detained Russia's informant who was spying on HIMARS systems in the Pokrovsk direction15.08.24, 11:43 • 26310 views

The traitor was detained red-handed while conducting additional reconnaissance near a potential target. During the searches, a cell phone with evidence of his correspondence with the occupiers was seized from the detainee.

Currently, SBU investigators have served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising