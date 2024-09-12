Kharkiv region: the number of victims of the Russian strike on Borova increased to 9

As a result of the Russian strike on Borova, Kharkiv region, the number of victims has increased to 9, UNN reports , citing the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office.

"...as of 19:20, the number of wounded increased to 9. Two more people sought medical assistance," the statement said.

According to the investigation, on September 12, around 12:40, the Russian armed forces massively shelled the village of Borova, Izium district. Residential buildings caught fire. When rescuers arrived to extinguish the fire, the Russian army struck again.

Two people died as a result of enemy attacks: A 76-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman. Seven people were injured, including three rescuers.

Once again, the occupiers struck exclusively at civilian infrastructure: private households, outbuildings, and shops were damaged in the village.

According to preliminary data, Russian troops attacked the settlement with Tornado-S MLRS.

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by Russian military personnel.