Kharkiv region: Russians conduct unsuccessful attack in Hlyboke-Liptsi area

Russian occupants conducted an unsuccessful attack in the direction of Hlyboke - Liptsi in the Kharkiv region. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The General Staff reports that Ukrainian troops continue to resolutely counter Russian occupants' attempts to break through our defense, with the most fighting taking place in the Kramatorsk, Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions.

"In the Kharkiv sector, in addition to the area of the previously mentioned village of Starytsia, the enemy conducted an unsuccessful attack in the Hlyboke-Liptsi direction," the statement said.

It is reported that the Russian occupiers continue to carry out air strikes, this time in the areas of Izbytske and Pokaliane villages.

"In the Kharkiv sector, enemy losses amounted to 35 Russian occupants killed and wounded, our troops destroyed 15 units of enemy equipment, including a tank, an armored combat vehicle and an artillery unit," the statement said.

Addendum Addendum

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 13:30 on May 17 that the Defense Forces repelled a Russian attack near Starytsia and are equipping the occupied lines and strengthening defense in the Kharkiv region border area, Russian troops attempted to improve their tactical position near several settlements in the Kupiansk direction, but were fiercely repulsed.