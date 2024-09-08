Kharkiv region: occupants attacked Dergachi, one person injured

The Russian army struck at Dergachi in Kharkiv region, and there is a preliminary report of a casualty. This was stated by the head of the Dergachi MVA Vyacheslav Zadorenko, UNN reports.

"Occupants struck at Dergachi! The circumstances of the damage and casualties are being established. There is a threat of repeated attacks. Stay in shelters!" said Zadorenko.

Later, the head of the MVA reported another attack on the city.

"The occupiers attacked Dergachi, there is one casualty," Zadorenko summarized .

