Russians shelled Makarove village in Kharkiv region: a woman was killed and one wounded

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled the village of Makarove, killing a woman and injuring a man. Private houses, outbuildings and power grids were damaged. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, according to UNN.

The occupants attacked the village of Makarovo in the Zolochiv community. Unfortunately, a 38-year-old woman died as a result of the enemy shelling - wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

Also, a 59-year-old civilian man sustained light injuries as a result of a Russian strike.

Three private houses, outbuildings and power grids were damaged.

