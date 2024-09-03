Victim of Russian strike on Kharkiv dies in hospital: paramedic was 21 years old

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130077 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 135403 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 223180 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 166199 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160867 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146258 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211782 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112738 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198801 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105250 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Victim of Russian strike on Kharkiv dies in hospital: paramedic was 21 years old

Victim of Russian strike on Kharkiv dies in hospital: paramedic was 21 years old

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22656 views

The head of the Kharkiv RMA reported the death of a victim of hostile attacks on Kharkiv. The deceased was a 21-year-old emergency medical technician.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, reported the death of a victim of enemy strikes in Kharkiv, UNN reports.

Details

“Unfortunately, one victim of the enemy's attacks on Kharkiv died in hospital. The emergency medical assistant was 21 years old,” Sinegubov said on Telegram.

Kharkiv region: enemy attacks aviation institute, one killed and 15 wounded in shelling03.09.24, 09:11 • 22665 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

