Victim of Russian strike on Kharkiv dies in hospital: paramedic was 21 years old

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, reported the death of a victim of enemy strikes in Kharkiv, UNN reports.

Details

“Unfortunately, one victim of the enemy's attacks on Kharkiv died in hospital. The emergency medical assistant was 21 years old,” Sinegubov said on Telegram.

