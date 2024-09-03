Kharkiv region: enemy attacks aviation institute, one killed and 15 wounded in shelling

Yesterday, on September 2, the Russian army struck the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. 14 people were wounded. A 78-year-old woman died in Kupyansk as a result of enemy shelling. A man was injured in a strike on Ruska Lozova, said the head of the JFO Oleg Syniehubov, UNN reports.



According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, the Russians attacked the Kharkiv Aviation Institute. As a result of the shelling, the building of the swimming pool was damaged, the building of the electrical control room and the dining room, the main building were damaged (165 windows, 61 office doors and 2 entrance doors were smashed). The ceilings of the premises and corridors were damaged.

14 people were injured.

A garage cooperative was also hit. Garages were burning on an area of 600 square meters. 176 garages were partially damaged, 27 garages and 5 cars were destroyed.

Another strike damaged a private house.

At 22:12, the enemy struck again at Kharkiv. There were no casualties.

Moreover, hostile attacks were registered yesterday:

14:27 Kharkiv district, Dergachivska TG, Kozacha Lopan village. Residential buildings and outbuildings were burning as a result of the shelling.

15-34 Kharkiv district, Dergachivska TG, Ruska Lozova. A house was damaged as a result of shelling (preliminary, by an enemy tank). A man was injured, he was hospitalized.

15-45 Kharkiv district, Dergachivska TG, Bezruky village, the shelling burned the grass on the area of 1000 square meters.

16-19 Kupiansk district, Kupiansk, as a result of shelling (preliminary MLRS), a house was partially destroyed, the body of a 78-year-old woman was found from the rubble during rescue operations.

17-42 Kharkiv district, Tsyrkunivska TG, Cherkaski Tyshky village, open territory. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning.

22-41 Kharkiv district, Dergachivska TG, Ruska Lozova. As a result of the shelling, grass and garbage were burning.

22-50 Kharkiv district, Vilkhivska TG, Bobrivka village. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning, the area of fire was 2 hectares.

02-30 September 3 Kharkiv district, Malodanylivka TG, Cherkaska Lozova village. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning.

Nighttime explosions in Kharkiv: Kamikaze drones spotted over the city