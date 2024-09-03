Kharkiv region: enemy attacks aviation institute, one killed and 15 wounded in shelling

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM

March 1, 02:54 AM • 81152 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps
March 1, 03:27 AM

March 1, 03:27 AM • 54574 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
March 1, 03:40 AM

March 1, 03:40 AM • 101848 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
March 1, 04:00 AM

March 1, 04:00 AM • 91051 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW
March 1, 04:55 AM

March 1, 04:55 AM • 38524 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

February 28, 02:39 PM • 207129 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

February 28, 09:20 AM • 202868 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

February 28, 06:23 AM • 191070 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

February 27, 01:15 PM • 217670 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

February 27, 11:50 AM • 205553 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM

11:06 AM • 17465 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM

08:56 AM • 36686 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152078 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151223 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155219 views
Kharkiv region: enemy attacks aviation institute, one killed and 15 wounded in shelling

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22664 views

The enemy attacked the Kharkiv Aviation Institute and other facilities in the region. The shelling killed a 78-year-old woman, wounded 15 people, and damaged buildings and infrastructure.

Yesterday, on September 2, the Russian army struck the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. 14 people were wounded. A 78-year-old woman died in Kupyansk as a result of enemy shelling. A man was injured in a strike on Ruska Lozova, said the head of the JFO Oleg Syniehubov, UNN reports. 

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, the Russians attacked the Kharkiv Aviation Institute. As a result of the shelling, the building of the swimming pool was damaged, the building of the electrical control room and the dining room, the main building were damaged (165 windows, 61 office doors and 2 entrance doors were smashed). The ceilings of the premises and corridors were damaged.

14 people were injured.

A garage cooperative was also hit. Garages were burning on an area of 600 square meters. 176 garages were partially damaged, 27 garages and 5 cars were destroyed.

Another strike damaged a private house.

At 22:12, the enemy struck again at Kharkiv. There were no casualties.

Moreover, hostile attacks were registered yesterday: 

  • 14:27 Kharkiv district, Dergachivska TG, Kozacha Lopan village. Residential buildings and outbuildings were burning as a result of the shelling.
  • 15-34 Kharkiv district, Dergachivska TG, Ruska Lozova. A house was damaged as a result of shelling (preliminary, by an enemy tank). A man was injured, he was hospitalized.
  • 15-45 Kharkiv district, Dergachivska TG, Bezruky village, the shelling burned the grass on the area of 1000 square meters.
  • 16-19 Kupiansk district, Kupiansk, as a result of shelling (preliminary MLRS), a house was partially destroyed, the body of a 78-year-old woman was found from the rubble during rescue operations.
  • 17-42 Kharkiv district, Tsyrkunivska TG, Cherkaski Tyshky village, open territory. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning.
  • 22-41 Kharkiv district, Dergachivska TG, Ruska Lozova. As a result of the shelling, grass and garbage were burning.
  • 22-50 Kharkiv district, Vilkhivska TG, Bobrivka village. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning, the area of fire was 2 hectares.
  • 02-30 September 3 Kharkiv district, Malodanylivka TG, Cherkaska Lozova village. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning.

Nighttime explosions in Kharkiv: Kamikaze drones spotted over the city02.09.24, 01:27 • 28628 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

