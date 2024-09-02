Nighttime explosions in Kharkiv: Kamikaze drones spotted over the city

Several explosions were heard in the city of Kharkiv last night, September 2. Kamikaze drones of the Russian invaders were spotted over the city. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

A series of explosions were heard in the city. They started around 00.55, and there were several more within ten minutes.

According to the RMA, at that time, Shakhtys were being spotted over Kharkiv. Residents of the regional center were urged to stay in safe places until the air raid alert was lifted.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov also spoke about enemy attack drones that were spotted over Kharkiv.

“Be careful. Shakedown over the city,” the mayor wrote on his Telegram.

