Russian military attack Kherson from a drone, an elderly man is wounded
Kyiv • UNN
On September 1, in the evening, the Russian military attacked Kherson using a drone. As a result of the attack, a 79-year-old man was wounded and hospitalized for medical care.
On September 1, at about 19:00, the Russian military attacked Kherson from a drone. This is stated in the Telegram of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports .
Details
A 79-year-old man was wounded and hospitalized. Doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.
