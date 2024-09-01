Russian military attack Kherson from a drone, an elderly man is wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125926 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 130571 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 214420 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 161815 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157935 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145144 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207022 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112623 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194650 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105202 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 100525 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 78815 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 105815 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 102614 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 65190 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 214451 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 207039 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 194663 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 221096 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 208854 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 37838 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 51138 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153705 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152742 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156700 views
Russian military attack Kherson from a drone, an elderly man is wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24616 views

On September 1, in the evening, the Russian military attacked Kherson using a drone. As a result of the attack, a 79-year-old man was wounded and hospitalized for medical care.

On September 1, at about 19:00, the Russian military attacked Kherson from a drone. This is stated in the Telegram of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports .

Details

A 79-year-old man was wounded and hospitalized. Doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.

5 people were wounded as a result of hostile attacks in Kherson region29.08.24, 07:58 • 28588 views

Lilia Podolyak

WarHealth

