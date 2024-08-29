5 people were wounded as a result of hostile attacks in Kherson region

In Kherson region, 5 people were injured as a result of enemy attacks. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

Over the past 24 hours, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Blahovishchenske, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Dniprovske, Prydniprovske, Novodmytrivka, Stanislav, Sadove, Shyroka Balka, Shlyakhove, Kizomys, Shestakove, Osokorivka and the city of Kherson came under fire and air strikes in Kherson region

The terrorists hit a gas station and residential areas, damaging a high-rise building and 10 private houses. A gas pipeline and several cars were also damaged

Unfortunately, 5 people were injured in the attack

During night attacks, our air defense forces destroyed 2 Shahed-131/136 drones

In Kherson, occupants dropped explosives from a drone on a car: a man died