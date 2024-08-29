5 people were wounded as a result of hostile attacks in Kherson region
Kyiv • UNN
The occupiers shelled 16 settlements in Kherson region, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure. As a result of the attacks, 5 people were injured, and air defense forces shot down 2 enemy drones.
In Kherson region, 5 people were injured as a result of enemy attacks. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.
Details
Over the past 24 hours, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Blahovishchenske, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Dniprovske, Prydniprovske, Novodmytrivka, Stanislav, Sadove, Shyroka Balka, Shlyakhove, Kizomys, Shestakove, Osokorivka and the city of Kherson came under fire and air strikes in Kherson region
The terrorists hit a gas station and residential areas, damaging a high-rise building and 10 private houses. A gas pipeline and several cars were also damaged
Unfortunately, 5 people were injured in the attack
During night attacks, our air defense forces destroyed 2 Shahed-131/136 drones
