In Kherson, occupants dropped explosives from a drone on a car: a man died
In Kherson, Russian troops attacked a car with a drone, killing a man. Earlier, a 68-year-old woman was injured in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson by a drone attack.
Russian troops dropped explosives from a UAV on a car in Kherson, killing a man. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.
According to the head of the RMA, a man sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of an enemy strike.
Earlier, the Kherson RMA reported that a local resident was injured in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson due to a Russian drone attack.
Around 16:00, a 68-year-old woman was hit by an enemy UAV. She received a shrapnel wound to her leg.
"An ambulance took the victim to a hospital for medical care.
