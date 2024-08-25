In Kherson, occupants dropped explosives from a drone on a car: a man died

Russian troops dropped explosives from a UAV on a car in Kherson, killing a man. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

According to the head of the RMA, a man sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of an enemy strike.

Earlier, the Kherson RMA reported that a local resident was injured in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson due to a Russian drone attack.

Around 16:00, a 68-year-old woman was hit by an enemy UAV. She received a shrapnel wound to her leg.

"An ambulance took the victim to a hospital for medical care.

