Kharkiv region: number of victims of Russian attack on Dergachi increased to 12
Kyiv • UNN
12 people, including 3 children, were injured and buildings were damaged as a result of Russian artillery shelling of Dergachi in Kharkiv region.
The number of victims of hostile shelling in Dergachi, Kharkiv region, has increased to 12, UNN reports, citing the National Police.
Details
On June 26, at about 15:35, the occupiers shelled the town of Dergachi, Kharkiv district. According to preliminary data, the Russian military struck the settlement three times with air bombs.
12 people sustained blast injuries and acute stress reaction, including three children born in 2007, 2008, 2012. Private houses and outbuildings were damaged.
