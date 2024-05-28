A series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv - media

A number of explosions were heard in Kharkiv. This is reported by Suspilne, UNN reports.

"A series of explosions were heard in Kharkiv," the statement said.

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv military garrison, Serhiy Melnyk, reported the launch of enemy combat vehicles.

At about 16:30, Melnyk reported an enemy UAV over the city of Kharkiv.

