Russian strike on Kharkiv's Epicenter: 16 victims identified, two people missing

According to updated data, 16 of the 17 people killed in the enemy air strikes on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv on May 25 were identified as employees and visitors. Two people remain missing. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office on Tuesday, UNN reports.

As of now, 17 people have been confirmed dead. 16 victims have been identified, including 12 hypermarket employees and four visitors - the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement on Telegram.

It is also reported that 2 people remain missing.

Currently, about 50% of the rubble in the Kharkiv Epicenter has been removed . It is predicted that the debris removal will take several more days, as there is a large amount of rubble.